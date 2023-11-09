Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Issues Earnings Results

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of VTYX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 5,346,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,610. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.15. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,142,503.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,488,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,961,036.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,476,034.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,439,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,442,239.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,142,503.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,488,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,961,036.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter worth $311,000.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

