Venus BUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.13 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $60.13 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02232093 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11,255,363.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

