Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $418.14

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.14 ($5.16) and traded as low as GBX 396 ($4.89). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 407.80 ($5.03), with a volume of 233,286 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 475 ($5.86) to GBX 430 ($5.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 420.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 418.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Patrick André acquired 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £24,209.92 ($29,885.10). Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

