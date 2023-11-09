Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Vimeo Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 22.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

