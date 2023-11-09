Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issues Earnings Results

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,127,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,239,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 410,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

