Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 425,899 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 148,096 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 93,662 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

