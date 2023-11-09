Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.45.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
