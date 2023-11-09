Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

ZTR stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $31,020.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

