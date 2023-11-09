Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
EDI opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- High financing costs weigh on industrials’ growth prospects
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Altria Group stock gets smoked, but there’s a silver lining
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.