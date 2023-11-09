Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

EDI opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

