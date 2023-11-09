Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 868,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,547. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,759.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.