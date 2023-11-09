Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance
Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 868,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,547. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,759.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
