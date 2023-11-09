Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Tops $166.58 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $166.58 million and $50.21 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $6.13 or 0.00016670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,759.58 or 0.99992627 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011591 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.06301942 USD and is up 7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $46,517,042.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

