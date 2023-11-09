WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $43.34 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $230.39 million and $43.34 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,077,966,398 coins and its circulating supply is 3,372,801,025 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,077,511,075.014091 with 3,372,591,031.7368402 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07012675 USD and is up 7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $104,887,033.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

