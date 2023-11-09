WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up about 0.7% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.12. 913,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,965. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.