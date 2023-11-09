WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.43 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 21.73%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 55.8 %

Shares of WOW traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,565. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $273.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.71. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Insider Transactions at WideOpenWest

In related news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 193,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,358.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 78.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut shares of WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Articles

