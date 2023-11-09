Worldcoin (WLD) Price Reaches $1.75 on Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $198.51 million and approximately $100.55 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00004757 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,505,769 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 113,355,149.75572014 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.86521579 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $49,191,614.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

