Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 195,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.58. 1,864,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

