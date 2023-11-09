Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $255.54 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $255.54 or 0.00695105 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $616.88 million and $279.20 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,414,049 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

