Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $530,027.08 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,547,391,836 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,547,391,836.43797 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.06149902 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $369,722.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

