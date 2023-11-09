Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.65. 5,756,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -566.56 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

