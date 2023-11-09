Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP Sells 2,200 Shares

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$24,640.00.

GoldenTree Asset Management LP also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 100 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$1,120.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 9,300 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$104,160.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 2,500 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total value of C$28,225.00.

Shares of Y stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.22. Yellow Pages Limited has a 52-week low of C$10.65 and a 52-week high of C$14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80.

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of C$62.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.8010076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

