Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,140.46

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,140.46 ($14.08) and traded as low as GBX 1,065 ($13.15). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,075 ($13.27), with a volume of 16,315 shares changing hands.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £369.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,064.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,139.72.
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.
Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.