Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,140.46

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,140.46 ($14.08) and traded as low as GBX 1,065 ($13.15). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,075 ($13.27), with a volume of 16,315 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £369.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,064.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,139.72.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

