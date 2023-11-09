ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 11.9% Higher This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $576,993.24 and approximately $16.14 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00081577 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00032506 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.