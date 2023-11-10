9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

TJX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,759. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

