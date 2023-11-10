9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. 308,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,891. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

