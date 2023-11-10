9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.09. 8,542,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,192,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

