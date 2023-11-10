9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,167,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,876,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,125.8% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 197,840 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.