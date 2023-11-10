9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $32.81. 1,025,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,143. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

