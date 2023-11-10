9,404 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,918,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,717,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 785,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,167. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

