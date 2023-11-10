Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812,112 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 110,114 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Adobe worth $2,353,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $16.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $594.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $270.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.09. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $595.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.