Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.7 %

AMD stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,480,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,421,004. The company has a market capitalization of $190.05 billion, a PE ratio of 945.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

