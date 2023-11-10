Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,606,000 after purchasing an additional 248,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,716,000 after purchasing an additional 190,746 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 492,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,201,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 135,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,215. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael L. Berger bought 2,385 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,891.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

