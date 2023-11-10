Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $500,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,701,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,023,385. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

