Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1,291.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.30. 8,381,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,035,525. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

