American Money Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MRK traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.19. 2,866,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,457,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $256.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

