American Money Management LLC Purchases 164 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.79. 15,510,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,202,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

