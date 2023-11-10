Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 220.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.48. 3,883,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

