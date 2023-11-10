Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of APTO traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $2.45. 46,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,026. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

