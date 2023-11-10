Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 261 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Shares of MA traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.13. 1,207,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,911. The stock has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.02 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

