Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 519 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $244.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,539. The firm has a market cap of $454.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $250.06.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

