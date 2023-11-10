Archer Investment Corp Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,240 shares of company stock worth $256,112,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.01. 1,163,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.02 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

