Archer Investment Corp Has $3.18 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. 2,866,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,457,462. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

