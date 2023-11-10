Archer Investment Corp Purchases 991 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.15. 46,947,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,354,664. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a PE ratio of 945.83, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $107.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

