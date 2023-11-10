Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock Position Lifted by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up about 1.0% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Operose Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 114.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 110,882 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5,693.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 381,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,072. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.33%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

