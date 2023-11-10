Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $227.25. 227,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

