Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $566.91 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.19 billion and $566.91 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $14.59 or 0.00039076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,789,892 coins and its circulating supply is 355,413,712 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

