Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 968 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $568.53. 230,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $251.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.