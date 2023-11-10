B. Riley Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 290,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. indie Semiconductor accounts for about 0.7% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 37.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 54.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

INDI stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,715. The stock has a market cap of $903.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

