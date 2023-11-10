Badger Meter, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.5 %

Badger Meter stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.32. 120,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $170.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

