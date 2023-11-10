Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) is Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises 2.5% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. 247,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,458. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 217.54%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock valued at $160,704. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

