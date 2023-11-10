Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) PT Raised to $15.50

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OBDC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 2,661,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,908. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $394.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.31 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 52.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

