Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) PT Raised to $15.50

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on OBDC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
View Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $394.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.31 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 52.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.