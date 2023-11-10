BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 391,184 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $21,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,219 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.92. 3,696,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,224. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

